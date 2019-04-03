The Haven Players take on the Hitchcok classic The 39 Steps for spring production

The Haven Players are busy rehearsing and getting to grips with their spring production which is a challenging take on much loved classic The 39 Steps.

Based on John Buchan’s classic novel and Alfred Hitchcock’s film, their hilarious comedy stars just six actors playing 139 roles which makes for some seriously fast-paced fun.

Director Charisse Goddard is giving the play a fresh perspective with a black box set. The production team also have its work cut out as the props list includes a steam locomotive and vintage fighter planes.

The cast includes Michael Bale as Richard Hanney, Wendy Stubbs, Emma Pierssene, Zara Sear, Jess Hack and Tracy Felstead.

Performances will be at Stone Cross Memorial Hall on Friday April 26 at 7.30pm, and on Saturday April 27 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets costing £10 for adults and £7 for under-16s are now available at www.havenplayers.com or call 01323 767816.

