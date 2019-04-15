The ultimate prank war is coming live to DLWP stage

Social media phenomenon Ben Phillips has taken the world by storm - the 26 year old from Bridgend in South Wales has racked up an astonishing 5 billion views on Facebook.

This has made him one of the biggest influencers in Europe with nearly 10 million likes and rising.

He comes to the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday October 21 with his live tour Ben Vs Elliot - tickets are already on sale and available from www.dlwp.com or 01424 229111.

Ben’s popularity online continues to grow with more than 22 million followers and subscribers across the major platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Since 2016 he has successfully sold out UK and world tours, and 2019 will see Ben take on another UK tour with nine dates across England, Wales and Scotland. This time however there’s a twist – the prankster taking on his brother. Ben and Elliot will go head to head – but who will win?

