Need inspiration for half-term? We have some great ideas for you, from enjoying the vibrant autumn colours in the woods to heading out for a fun-packed day out full of Hallowe’en activities.
Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half-term. There are free options as well as paid-for activities, at varying prices.
1. Willow weaving
Slindon-based willow sculptor Two Circles Design, who created this Ascapart giant for South Downs National Park, and creativity charity Artswork are hosting a free willow weaving workshop in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, October 21, between 11am and 3pm. Photo: Artswork
2. Town centre celebration
A big celebration is planned in Littlehampton town centre on Saturday, October 21, following the completion of the multi-million-pound regeneration scheme. It will open with a ribbon cutting at 11am, followed by performances from Sussex Steel and Nolan Davis, free children’s rides, workshops courtesy of West Sussex Music and Artswork, free face painting and character walkabouts Photo: Multi-million-pound Littlehampton town centre regeneration scheme complete – big celebration planned
3. Walking in the woods
Explore the changing season and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Try Clapham Woods, the Angmering Park Estate and Lancing Ring. Photo: Steve Muddell
4. Ghost train
Amberley Museum is all set for a Spooktacular Halloween evening on Saturday, October 28, where you can ride on the ghost train. There is also leaf printing and pottery from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27. See www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for details. Photo: Emma Wood / Amberley Museum