10 things to do this October half-term with the kids in Littlehampton and beyond – including Hallowe'en

Need inspiration for half-term? We have some great ideas for you, from enjoying the vibrant autumn colours in the woods to heading out for a fun-packed day out full of Hallowe’en activities.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half-term. There are free options as well as paid-for activities, at varying prices.

Slindon-based willow sculptor Two Circles Design, who created this Ascapart giant for South Downs National Park, and creativity charity Artswork are hosting a free willow weaving workshop in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, October 21, between 11am and 3pm.

1. Willow weaving

Slindon-based willow sculptor Two Circles Design, who created this Ascapart giant for South Downs National Park, and creativity charity Artswork are hosting a free willow weaving workshop in Littlehampton High Street on Saturday, October 21, between 11am and 3pm. Photo: Artswork

A big celebration is planned in Littlehampton town centre on Saturday, October 21, following the completion of the multi-million-pound regeneration scheme. It will open with a ribbon cutting at 11am, followed by performances from Sussex Steel and Nolan Davis, free children’s rides, workshops courtesy of West Sussex Music and Artswork, free face painting and character walkabouts

2. Town centre celebration

A big celebration is planned in Littlehampton town centre on Saturday, October 21, following the completion of the multi-million-pound regeneration scheme. It will open with a ribbon cutting at 11am, followed by performances from Sussex Steel and Nolan Davis, free children’s rides, workshops courtesy of West Sussex Music and Artswork, free face painting and character walkabouts Photo: Multi-million-pound Littlehampton town centre regeneration scheme complete – big celebration planned

Explore the changing season and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Try Clapham Woods, the Angmering Park Estate and Lancing Ring.

3. Walking in the woods

Explore the changing season and enjoy the autumn colours. Take a picnic and splash in some puddles. Try Clapham Woods, the Angmering Park Estate and Lancing Ring. Photo: Steve Muddell

​Amberley Museum is all set for a Spooktacular Halloween evening on Saturday, October 28, where you can ride on the ghost train. There is also leaf printing and pottery from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27. See www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for details.

4. Ghost train

​Amberley Museum is all set for a Spooktacular Halloween evening on Saturday, October 28, where you can ride on the ghost train. There is also leaf printing and pottery from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27. See www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for details. Photo: Emma Wood / ​Amberley Museum

