Need inspiration for half-term? We have some great ideas for you, from enjoying the vibrant autumn colours in the woods to heading out for a fun-packed day out full of Hallowe’en activities.
Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half-term. There are free options as well as paid-for activities, at varying prices.
1. Pumpkins
Sompting Pumpkins at Lychpole Farm will open October 21 to 29, 10am to 4pm Photo: S Robards SR2110092
2. Wheely Good Fun
Wheely Good Fun will have its large, indoor ultimate toy car playground - packed with Hot Wheels, Scalextric, Mario, Magic Track activities and more - at Lancing Parish Hall on Saturday, October 28. Session times are 10am, 11am and 12pm. This is for primary school children and the price is £5. Book at www.wheelygoodfun.com Photo: Steve Robards
3. Scarecrow Festival
Ferring Scarecrow Festival is running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding. Find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters you find on the pumpkins on the way to make three words. Maps will be available online for free or you can purchase a copy for 50p at The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, Ferring. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World
4. Ghost train
Amberley Museum is all set for a Spooktacular Halloween evening on Saturday, October 28, where you can ride on the ghost train. There is also leaf printing and pottery from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27. See www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for details. Photo: Emma Wood / Amberley Museum