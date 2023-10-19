3 . Scarecrow Festival

Ferring Scarecrow Festival is running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding. Find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters you find on the pumpkins on the way to make three words. Maps will be available online for free or you can purchase a copy for 50p at The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, Ferring. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World