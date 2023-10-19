BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

10 things to do this October half-term with the kids in Shoreham and Lancing, and beyond – including Hallowe'en

Need inspiration for half-term? We have some great ideas for you, from enjoying the vibrant autumn colours in the woods to heading out for a fun-packed day out full of Hallowe’en activities.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST

Whether it is right on your doorstep or a short drive away, you should find something to help pass this time this October half-term. There are free options as well as paid-for activities, at varying prices.

Sompting Pumpkins at Lychpole Farm will open October 21 to 29, 10am to 4pm

1. Pumpkins

Sompting Pumpkins at Lychpole Farm will open October 21 to 29, 10am to 4pm Photo: S Robards SR2110092

Wheely Good Fun will have its large, indoor ultimate toy car playground - packed with Hot Wheels, Scalextric, Mario, Magic Track activities and more - at Lancing Parish Hall on Saturday, October 28. Session times are 10am, 11am and 12pm. This is for primary school children and the price is £5. Book at www.wheelygoodfun.com

2. Wheely Good Fun

Wheely Good Fun will have its large, indoor ultimate toy car playground - packed with Hot Wheels, Scalextric, Mario, Magic Track activities and more - at Lancing Parish Hall on Saturday, October 28. Session times are 10am, 11am and 12pm. This is for primary school children and the price is £5. Book at www.wheelygoodfun.com Photo: Steve Robards

Ferring Scarecrow Festival is running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding. Find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters you find on the pumpkins on the way to make three words. Maps will be available online for free or you can purchase a copy for 50p at The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, Ferring.

3. Scarecrow Festival

Ferring Scarecrow Festival is running from October 21 to 29 to raise money for Ferring Girlguiding. Find all the scarecrows and unscramble the letters you find on the pumpkins on the way to make three words. Maps will be available online for free or you can purchase a copy for 50p at The Orange Tree, in Sea Lane, Ferring. Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

​Amberley Museum is all set for a Spooktacular Halloween evening on Saturday, October 28, where you can ride on the ghost train. There is also leaf printing and pottery from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27. See www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for details.

4. Ghost train

​Amberley Museum is all set for a Spooktacular Halloween evening on Saturday, October 28, where you can ride on the ghost train. There is also leaf printing and pottery from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27. See www.amberleymuseum.co.uk for details. Photo: Emma Wood / ​Amberley Museum

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ShorehamLancing