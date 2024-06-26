100 choral singers to combine in Lancing College Chapel

Matthew Coleridge (credit Mike Griffiths)

100 choral singers will unite in Lancing College Chapel on June 30 to perform “one of the UK’s favourite new choral works” in a performance conducted by its composer.

Matthew Coleridge will direct the singers in a performance of his choral work Requiem, which listeners of Classic FM voted into the top 50 of their Hall of Fame earlier this year. He’ll be joined for the performance by cellist Maxim Calver, a BBC Young Musician finalist in 2018, organist Richard McVeigh and soprano soloist Lucy Mitten, a choral scholar in the Choir of Royal Holloway.

Requiem has been hailed as a modern choral classic by Classic FM, with presenter Alexander Armstrong acknowledging its composer as “a great force for good in the choral world”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chapel’s verger Andrew Wynn-Mackenzie, said: “We’re proud of our strong choral tradition here at Lancing College Chapel so are thrilled to host Matthew’ Coleridge’s Requiem performance. I’ve greatly enjoyed listening to his beautiful album, and it will be wonderful to hear so many voices echoing though our glorious chapel for the day.”

Audience tickets (£10) for the evening performance (7pm-8pm) are available via https://matthewcoleridge.com/lancing