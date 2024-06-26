100 choral singers to combine in Lancing College Chapel
Matthew Coleridge will direct the singers in a performance of his choral work Requiem, which listeners of Classic FM voted into the top 50 of their Hall of Fame earlier this year. He’ll be joined for the performance by cellist Maxim Calver, a BBC Young Musician finalist in 2018, organist Richard McVeigh and soprano soloist Lucy Mitten, a choral scholar in the Choir of Royal Holloway.
Requiem has been hailed as a modern choral classic by Classic FM, with presenter Alexander Armstrong acknowledging its composer as “a great force for good in the choral world”.
The chapel’s verger Andrew Wynn-Mackenzie, said: “We’re proud of our strong choral tradition here at Lancing College Chapel so are thrilled to host Matthew’ Coleridge’s Requiem performance. I’ve greatly enjoyed listening to his beautiful album, and it will be wonderful to hear so many voices echoing though our glorious chapel for the day.”
Audience tickets (£10) for the evening performance (7pm-8pm) are available via https://matthewcoleridge.com/lancing
Described by Classic FM’s Alexander Armstrong as “a great force for good in the choral world”, Matthew Coleridge is an new voice in UK choral music. His Requiem in a Day choral workshops are regular sell-outs, with singers coming from around the country to perform.