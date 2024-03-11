101 Dalmatians revealed as Theatre Royal Brighton Christmas show

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Douglas Hodge said: “You mess around with 101 Dalmatians at your peril! We’ve left the story to be exactly what you’d expect. It’s a great and fun adventure that they go on but also has the most delicious villain in Cruella, who remains genuinely satanic and evil! There’s a whole darker element to it but a lot of fun along the way too. It works on two levels with lots of elements for both children and adults to enjoy. The puppies are just delightful, and I defy anyone to come and watch it and not leave the theatre thinking ‘Shall we get another dog?’”