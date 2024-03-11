101 Dalmatians revealed as Theatre Royal Brighton Christmas show
When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.
Dodie Smith’s classic canine caper will be brought to life on stage with the promises of “spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, witty songs and irresistible puppies.”
The new musical is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book) from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. Casting and further creative team to be announced.
Douglas Hodge said: “You mess around with 101 Dalmatians at your peril! We’ve left the story to be exactly what you’d expect. It’s a great and fun adventure that they go on but also has the most delicious villain in Cruella, who remains genuinely satanic and evil! There’s a whole darker element to it but a lot of fun along the way too. It works on two levels with lots of elements for both children and adults to enjoy. The puppies are just delightful, and I defy anyone to come and watch it and not leave the theatre thinking ‘Shall we get another dog?’”
After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester etc.