11 fantastic photos of the Festival of Flowers 2024 in Chichester

Visitors to the Festival will have the opportunity to experience 60 floral arrangements, handcrafted by talented florists and flower enthusiasts from across the county. The Festival will also see the return of celebrated Sculptor Philip Jackson, who will be presenting an exhibition of sculptures exclusively for ticket holders.

Sunday Times international best-selling author and Cicestrian Kate Mosse CBE is the Patron of the 2024 Festival. Speaking of this year’s theme of ‘Creation’, Kate said: “I know that the imagination of the arrangers - they're artists, all of them.

"The way that they interpret what that means, particularly in this extraordinary space of the Cathedral, is going to be mind-blowing”.

Tickets cost £18.00 per person. The Festival is open from 9.30am with last entry session starting at 3.30pm.

Fantastic photos taken at the 2024 Festival of Flowers in Chichester. Photo: Steve Robards

