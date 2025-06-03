11 market towns to visit in West Sussex, combining history with modern living

Arundel is in the heart of the South Downs and it has so much to offer, from views to walks to independent shops. Transport links are good, with trains, buses and parking all readily available, so it's a great place to visit for a day out. There are so many fabulous independent shops plus Arundel Farmers' Market every third Saturday of the month features local growers, bakers, meat producers and other vendors offering a wide array of fresh produce, artisan goods, and local food and drink.

Bognor Regis is one of the UK’s sunniest towns and there are plenty of things to do. Relax on the coast or explore the shops, restaurants and seaside attractions on offer. Hotham Park covers 22 acres and offers a great place to relax among the exotic and native plants. There is plenty to do, too, with its boating lake, children's play areas, adventure golf and miniature railway.

Chichester may be the only city in West Sussex but it can also be considered a market town, with its weekly stalls on Wednesdays, as well as the vibrant pedestrianised shopping areas and wealth of wonderful shops. It is a city filled with history and you can still walk on some of the walls. For relaxation, visit Bishop's Palace Gardens or stroll along the banks of Chichester Canal.

Cuckfield is often referred to as the town that became a village, probably because of its size. It's rich in history and has plenty to see and do, being within easy reach of the South Downs National Park. There is a market every second Saturday of the month, working in partnership with historic Holy Trinity Church. Browse the independent shops nearby or relax with a bite to eat. It really is a hidden gem with plenty of natural beauty.

East Grinstead sits on a sandstone ridge beside the Ashdown Forest, the capital of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This ancient market town has a Medieval High Street, the historic buildings now home to independent shops and eateries. There is a farmers' market every Thursday in Market Square.

Horsham is an historic market town filled with fabulous shops and plenty of places to visit. There is a wealth of restaurants, cafés and bars, meaning there is something for everyone. Find the market in Carfax on Thursdays and Saturdays. Between the railway station and the town centre lies Horsham Park, a wide open space with a tranquil sensory garden and excellent children's play area. If you are lucky, you will catch some live music on the Park Podium.

Midhurst's historic streets are filled with independent shops, cafés and eateries. The vibrant town centre is set among beautiful countryside and at the heart of it lies the awe-inspiring Cowdray Ruins. There is a farmers' and artisan market at The Old Library and in Market Square on the first Saturday of the month, offering a variety of wares.

Petworth is beautiful, with its cobbled streets, antique shops and independent stores. The farmers' market runs on the fourth Saturday of the month in the Market Square. Right in the heart of the town centre is the entrance to Petworth House, where the National Trust café is a popular place to meet for food and drink.

Steyning has a wonderful High Street, with plenty of independent shops to explore, including The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson's local bookshop. The farmers' market is one of the best, open in the High Street car park on the first Saturday of the month. The High Street is also the starting point for many a walk into the countryside, including a visit to Steyning Downland Scheme and the old Rifle Range.

Storrington is a lovely little town with a thriving high street and a range of specialist shops. Storrington Community Market is held in the Village Hall every Friday, 9.30am to 11.30am. Nestled at the foot of the South Downs, it also offers plenty of opportunities to get out into the countryside for a walk. See if you can find the dragon on the banks of the River Stor!

Worthing has been lauded as 'the UK's most underrated coastal break' but it is so much more than that. Perfectly sited on the coast with the South Downs to the north, there is so much to see and do. Explore the many and varied independent shops in the town centre or just sit back with a glass of wine on the Pier or right on the coastline – what better way to wile away an hour or two. When it comes to markets, there are plenty, including the weekly Wednesday market and The Great Little Farmers Market at various times and locations.

