11 of the best summer walks in West Sussex, with photos and videos to guide you

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 19th Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Walking is a great way to improve physical and mental health and when the sun is shining there is nothing better than getting out and enjoying our beautiful West Sussex countryside. This collection of West Sussex walks with Elaine Hammond comes with photos and videos to guide you.

I have walked in snow, in mud, in sunshine and in showers but always with a song in my heart and a smile on my face. So, even if our summer doesn’t deliver the sunshine we might hope for, it doesn’t need to stop you going out and enjoying the outdoors. Most of my walks are accessible by bus, as that is my preferred mode of transport.

Warren Hill – Sleepy Hollow – The Sanctuary – Sandgate Park nature walk

Findon – Cissbury Ring – Storrington Rise

Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering, circular walk with fabulous views and pub halfway

Swanbourne Lake – Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) – Historic Arundel

Storrington Rise – Cissbury Ring – Findon village, with fabulous views over Worthing

Ferring – Kingston Gorse circular with cafés and toilets

River Adur – Downs Link – Bramber Castle, A Walk For All and beyond

The Windmill Trail: Circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via holloway with magical tunnel

Enjoy Sullington Warren and find the 'dragon' by the River Stor

Clapham Wood circular: Walk in one of the spookiest woods in Britain

Walk to America Wood in Ashington and Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate, with view over the South Downs north of Worthing

Going over the fairy bridges on my nature walk to Warren Hill, Sleepy Hollow, The Sanctuary and Sandgate Park

1. Warren Hill and Sandgate Park nature walk

Going over the fairy bridges on my nature walk to Warren Hill, Sleepy Hollow, The Sanctuary and Sandgate Park Photo: Elaine Hammond

Enjoying the views on the walk from Findon to Cissbury Ring, ending in Storrington Rise

2. Walk to Cissbury Ring

Enjoying the views on the walk from Findon to Cissbury Ring, ending in Storrington Rise Photo: Elaine Hammond

Enjoying the view on the circular walk from Ferring to Highdown Hill and Angmering, with a pub stop halfway

3. Walk to Highdown Hill

Enjoying the view on the circular walk from Ferring to Highdown Hill and Angmering, with a pub stop halfway Photo: Elaine Hammond

Enjoying the view on the walk from Swanbourne Lake to Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) and historic Arundel

4. Walk in Arundel Park

Enjoying the view on the walk from Swanbourne Lake to Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) and historic Arundel Photo: Elaine Hammond

