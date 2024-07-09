11 Photos: Charity Dragon Boat Racing at Chichester Canal hailed a success

Eleven teams competed along the canal basin for trophies and prizes. Both Rotary and canal volunteers were out in numbers which was said to make it a ‘well-run and successful day’.

The event has been running since 2012 at the Canal Basin and has raised over £70,000 for CancerWise and other local Rotary charities. Adults and Scout groups competed in multiple runs in different dress themes that entertained the crowd.

John Watkins, Rotary Dragon Boat chairman, especially thanked Rotary project lead Bob Syme ‘for his hard work in organising teams and volunteers for smooth running in and out of the water’.

He added: “Attending and offering their support were the Mayor of Chichester, Sarah Quail, and new local Member of Parliament, Jess Brown-Fuller. The Chichester Town Cryer Richard Plowman brought smiles to faces young and old.”

Dorothy Cox, Canal trustee thanked the volunteers who cleared the canal of blanket weed for event day and those ‘who supported the shoreside activities in the shop, café, and Heritage Centre’.

The canal team also entered the races and the Canal Canardlies team competed on the day. Two pleasure boat trips ran during breaks in the races. Both Rotary and canal photographers were on hand to capture the entire day including the prize giving and thanks to them for some amazing shots. All teams showed great competition, resilience, and application by responding to the beat of the boat drummers to challenge and raise their times.

The Red Caps triumphed in the Adult Races with the fastest time of just over 53 seconds, GForces Unite team were only 5 seconds behind. In the Junior section the 1st Westbourne Scouts were first with a time of 1 minute 1.64.

The Canal Trust and Rotary Club are both registered charities that rely on volunteers to host events throughout the year in Chichester. The Canal Trust volunteers maintain the living canal in all seasons. If you are interested in volunteering with either the Rotary Club or Canal Trust, visit www.chichesterdragonboats.org.uk and chichestercanal.org.uk

1 . Dragon Head.jpg A close-up of the head of one of the Dragon Boats.Photo: David Richardson

2 . Close Contest.jpg A fiercely contested head-to-head race.Photo: David Richardson

3 . Get_Ready.jpg There was fun for all ages on the day.Photo: Fiona Robinson