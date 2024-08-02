International Medieval Jousting Tournament at Arundel CastleInternational Medieval Jousting Tournament at Arundel Castle
11 photos of the dazzling International Jousting Tournament at West Sussex Castle

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 11:16 BST
Held over six days, this year sees eight competitors divided into four international teams battle to be the best at Arundel Castle.

From July 30th to August 4th Arundel Castle in West Sussex is hosting jousters from England, France, Portugal and Australia to compete for individual and international honours.

Nigel Amos is the tournament compère, providing commentary and managing the flow of events. Kyle Dolah Evans is serving as the Marshal of the Field, responsible for overseeing the tournament and ensuring its smooth operation.

The event includes more than just jousting. The venue hosts falconry displays, a fire eater, and the Arundel Castle ‘Kids Battle’. The Medieval Encampment features demonstrations of forging, cooking, leather work, and period crafts. Attendees can enjoy performances by medieval musicians and participate in activities such as archery, warrior training, axe throwing, and crafts.

Food and drink are available at the Knights’ Table, which includes a festival bar and a feast. Find out more here: https://www.arundelcastle.org/events/jousting-tournament/.

The gardens are still available to visit whilst this event is taking place.

