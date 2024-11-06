11 stunning photos: West Sussex spire views from Chichester Cathedral

11 photos: West Sussex spire views from Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral Spire Visits have been deemed a ‘success’ following tickets for this year selling out.

On September 10, Chichester Cathedral introduced Spire visits, offering visitors the chance to take in views across Chichester and beyond.

Led by volunteer guides, those who snapped up spire tickets have been able to climb the Cathedral’s Lantern, walking up stone staircases and through historic roof spaces that have previously been closed to the public.

A spokesperson for the Chichester Cathedral wrote on their website: “We are delighted to announce the introduction of Spire Visits, offering visitors the chance to ascend through nearly 950 years of history to enjoy breath-taking panoramic views across Chichester and beyond…

“As the Cathedral approaches our 950th anniversary in 2025, the Spire Visits offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore this iconic landmark from a new perspective and a rare chance to see the city’s landscapes from a new vantage point.”

The first run of tickets sold out within 24 hours and extended ticket runs sold out in 12 hours.

Visitor Experience manager for Chichester Cathedral, Rebecca Lewry-Gray said: “We’ve had an incredible response from the public, Chichester community and beyond. We couldn’t run the cathedral without our incredible team of volunteers. They have such a depth of knowledge of the building. We’ve had great feedback from the public, that have said they’ve not only come away seeing fantastic views of Chichester, but also the history of the building.”

New tour dates and tickets are said to be available next year in Spring 2025.

Colin Thrope, one of the guides for the visits said: “I thoroughly enjoy doing this. I’ve always been interested in Cathedrals and the architecture of them for a long time. Everybody is very keen on the tours. They take selfies and really enjoy themselves."

The Cathedral’s Clerk of Works, Tony Allen, has been in charge of the care of the Cathedral and its ground. He’s been the lead on works to make the lantern route open for the public.

Tony Allen said: “On a clear day, visitors will be able to see as far as the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Goodwood, Butlins’ in Bognor and Halnaker Windmill. The views from the Lantern are spectacular and we look forward to sharing them with you.”

Watch our video above for a brief tour.