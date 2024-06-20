11 summer events to look forward to in Worthing, Adur and Littlehampton in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer seems to be here at last and now the sun is shining, we can all start looking forward to the great things planned for our area, from Littlehampton to Worthing to Adur, including Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick. Pop these dates in your diary for the big events of summer 2024, bringing enjoyment to people of all ages.

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day will take place on the Seafront Greens, Littlehampton, on Saturday, June 29, from 10.30am to 5pm. This will be a free action-packed day organised by Littlehampton Town Council to celebrate and honour those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces. There will be lots of activities for all the family, a parade and Drumhead Service. Visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk for more information.

Worthing Armed Forces Day will be held in Steyne Gardens on Saturday, June 29, from 10am to 4pm to celebrate everything about our Armed Forces. The Band of the Rifles Regiment will march through town at 9.45am, then there will be musical entertainment, displays from military units, a food and drink court, children's rides, military charities, military vehicle displays and an RAF Battle of Britain flypast.

Sustainability Week returns to Shoreham Port with a series of free events from Wednesday, July 4 to Saturday, July 6. There is a variety of free talks and activities at Shoreham Port and Sussex Dolphin Project in Southwick, showing how Shoreham Port, local charities and businesses are working together to pursue a greener future and how you can get involved. View www.shoreham-port.co.uk to view and book events.

Worthing Pride will be held at Steyne Gardens on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6. This event is for the whole community to celebrating diversity, equality and inclusivity. There will be live music, entertainment and dancing. The main event will be the Pride Parade on the prom at 11am on the Saturday. Visit worthingpride.com to book tickets.

The Sussex Steam Rally returns to Parham Park on July 13 and 14, with steam engines on show, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines. This volunteer-led rally run by Sussex Steam Shows will have more than 1,200 exhibits. Visit www.sussexsteamrally.co.uk to book tickets.

Littlehampton Harbour Waterfront Festival will celebrate all things nautical across two afternoons, on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. The aim is to showcase as many of the different activities that take place on the river as possible, including dinghy sailing, yachts, workboats, powerboats, paddleboarding, angling, RNLI lifeboats, jetskis, flyboards and hovercraft. Several visiting and resident vessels will be open for tours on Town Quay. For more information, visit www.littlehampton.org.uk.

Worthing Lions Summer Festival takes place from Saturday, July 26, to Sunday, August 4. Worthing Lions are planning all-day markets on the promenade, entertainment, fireworks from Worthing Pier on July 27 at 10pm, a day of classic cars and scooters in Steyne Gardens and more. There will also be American Cars and Worthing Bus Rally. Visit worthinglions.co.uk for full details.

Alive at the Barn returns to Southwick Community Centre on Friday, July 26, 6pm to 11pm, and Saturday, July 27, noon to 11pm. Acts for the music festival include Jess Silk, Ferocious Dog, The Fish Brothers, John Hegley and Eddie and the Hot Rods. Tickets £20 Friday, £10 Saturday afternoon, £20 Saturday evening, or £45 for both days. Visit www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk to book.

Worthing Wonderland Carnival is being held by Worthing Rotary Club on August 25 and 26 at Steyne Gardens, where you can meet the Stormtrooper Corps and cosplay characters. There will be licensed bars, a market, food and drink, entertainment, music and family fun on the Sunday, then a car show and the carnival parade on Bank Holiday Monday. There will also be a fun fair on the promenade.

Findon Sheep Fair and Village Festival is due to take place on Saturday, September 14. Festivities will commence on the evening of Friday, September 13, with a funfair on the green and ticketed Barn Dance in the marquee. The fair itself will have craft stalls, sheep displays, sheep judging, a funfair, food stalls, live displays, a beer tent and many other displays and attractions on Nepcote Green. Admission to the fair is free. Visit findonsheepfair.co.uk for more information.

