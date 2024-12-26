The Pagham Pram Race takes place on boxing day each year.

The Pagham Pram Race has a 70 year plus history. In 1946 a group of demobbed servicemen decided they would like to do something over the Christmas period, so they came up with the idea of a pram race.

Andrew Goodwill, the Pram Race Treasurer spoke after the event. He said: “This year, people wore festive and spectacular outfits as they participated in the race and spectated the event.

"Where else would you find Donald Trump and Kier Starmer on Boxing Day... Other than at The Pagham Pram Race!

"It was as always a great race attended by an estimated 5000 people, we collected £3,051.43 in the bucket collection with another £80 online donations.

"All the money raised from the race and other fund raising events we hold during the year is allocated early 2025 to Local good causes.

There were around 50 entries to the race this year with many fantastic decorated prams.

"Even though the weather was a little damp this year, that did not dampen the spirits of the crowd.

"We would like to give a great big thank you to Pagham's new MP Jess Brown-Fuller who not only started this year's race but presented the prizes.

"We are so grateful to all the volunteers who give up their Boxing Day to take collection buckets around the course each year… a big thank you to them all.”

1 . Pagham Pram Race 2024 Everyone got dressed up for the occasion Photo: Pagham Pram Race 2024

2 . Pagham Pram Race 2024 Pagham Pram Race 2024 Photo: Pagham Pram Race 2024

3 . Pagham Pram Race 2024 Pagham Pram Race 2024 Photo: Pagham Pram Race 2024

4 . Pagham Pram Race 2024 Pagham Pram Race 2024 Photo: Pagham Pram Race 2024