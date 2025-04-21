13 more fantastic photos of Arundel Castle Tulip Festival in West Sussex

The Tulip Festival is back at Arundel Castle, officially opening its gates on Friday (April 4) — and it’s looking like one of the most stunning editions yet.

Known across Europe as one of the leading flower celebratisons, the annual event turns the castle’s gardens into a living, breathing canvas of colour.

This year, a jaw-dropping 110,000 tulips are in bloom, spread throughout the castle’s grounds — from the loud, tropical borders to the softer, classic English Herbaceous Borders.

Behind the magic is Arundel Castle’s award-winning Head Gardener, Martin Duncan, who’s curated a mix of over 120 different tulip varieties. Expect a blend of timeless classics and eye-catching newcomers.

Some of the stars of the show include Foxy Foxtrot, Daydream, Ballerina, Monsella, Blue Diamond, Ile de France and Grand Perfection — plus six huge multi-tiered displays packed with more than 6,000 tulips.

Martin Duncan said: "It’s always an honour to bring the magic of the Tulip Festival to life at Arundel Castle.

"Months of planning and preparation by our team go into creating this spectacular event, and we can’t wait to share it with visitors.

"This year, we’ve introduced exciting new tulip varieties that will captivate seasoned gardeners and first-time guests alike. It’s a celebration of horticultural artistry at its finest.”

Check out these photos we took.

