14 things to do in Mid Sussex this summer holiday

Wakehurst near Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards

Sheffield Park, Haywards Heath

Grab your colouring pencils and a Sheffield Park sketch book as you head into the garden on the summer holiday art trail. £2 per trail (normal admission applies) and no booking required. It runs daily from 10am-4.30pm from Thursday, July 21 to Thursday, September 1.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwik Cricket sessions will be held on Sheffield Park’s famous cricket pitch every Wednesday during the school summer holidays. This is in collaboration with Sussex Cricket and Sport England. Drop-in sessions run on Wednesdays from 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm between July 27 and August 31. Normal admission applies but the sessions are free and there’s no need to book.

Standen House, East Grinstead. Photo by Steve Robards

Nymans, Handcross

Comber’s field is once again home to active challenges, or have fun in the Play Glade, Nymans’ natural play space. Nymans is also hosting open air theatre performances against the backdrop of the ruins.

Standen House, East Grinstead

Take part in a summer of fun with a retro 70s twist, with space hoppers and funky fashion for the creatures in the summer trail. There will be crafts in the woodland den and giant outdoor garden games from Saturday, July 23 to Wednesday, August 31 from 10am–5pm.

The Bluebell Railway station. Photo by Derek Martin

Children’s Safari, Bedelands Nature Reserve

If wildlife adventures are more your style, make sure to come along to the Children’s Safari - hosted by Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network, and supported by Central Sussex Rotary and Burgess Hill Town Council - on Wednesday, July 27, at Bedelands Nature Reserve. Meeting at Burgess Hill Football Club’s Car Park, at 2pm, this is going to be an exciting adventure for children aged 4 – 11. Join us for a minibeast search, pond dipping and more. Don’t forget to bring a picnic with you, to fuel you on your wildlife hunt!

Borde Hill Gardens

This summer holiday, youngsters aged 3-8 years can explore the magical woodland on a daily story trail to discover what mischief Finbow the Fox has been causing. Would his friends really forget that it’s his birthday, or have they been busy planning a surprise party? Follow the trail to find out. Families can also visit the Adventure Playground which is located in the Azalea Ring, and wander around the ‘garden rooms’. Borde Hill Gardens also have an open air cinema with regular screenings. Visit www.bordehill.co.uk/events/ for more information.

Nyman's Gardens at Handcross. Photo by Steve Robards

Bluebell Railway, Sheffield Park

The Bluebell Railway runs steam trains between Sheffield Park and East Grinstead, stopping at Horsted Keynes and Kingscote. Dining trains are also in operation on selected dates throughout the year, including services for Afternoon Tea and Silver Service dining, Supper Specials and Rail Ale evenings. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com/about-bluebell/# for more information.

Sand pit in Church Walk, Burgess Hill

Borde Hill Gardens. Photo by Derek Martin

The sandpit will be returning to Church Walk from Monday, July 22, providing a fun place in the sun for sandcastle building. The Urban Beach will be open from 10am – 4pm, every day, until Sunday, September 11. The sandpit will be free to use, just make sure to bring your own bucket and spade.

Tulley’s Farm

In the summer, Tulley’s Farm offers escape rooms and pick your own sunflowers as well as a cafe and live animals. For more information visit www.tulleysfarm.com

Victoria Park, Haywards Heath

Victoria Park in the centre of Haywards Heath offers long views south towards the South Downs. There is a children’s playground, splashpad outdoor water play area, skate park, tennis courts, football pitches and pavilion for an cheap family day out.

Wowza Wednesday, Burgess Hill

There will be something to entertain all the children this summer, with Wowzer Wednesday returning every week in August. There will be four free sessions of circus skills from 11am–1pm, in Church Walk. There will be bubbles, stilts, hula-hoops and more. The final session of Wowzer Wednesday will be an inflatable extravaganza in St John’s Park on Wednesday, August 31, with activities for children of all ages. The Triangle will be providing soft play for toddlers, whilst the older kids can race on the inflatable assault course, or compete at laser tag – all for free.

Lions Town Centre Day, Burgess Hill

On Saturday, August 13, the town centre is going to be in full swing for ‘Lions Town Centre Day’. Sponsored by The Burgess Hill District Lions, this day of family fun will offer a host of community stalls, fun games and arts and crafts workshops, all organised by Burgess Hill Town Council. Go head-to-head on the fabulous ‘Strike a light’ game, or unleash your inner artist in the Theatre Club with crafts from Burgess Hill Youth and Fish and Bricks.

Devil’s Dyke

Devil's Dyke is a v-shaped valley that’s home to wildflowers and many species of butterflies. It is unique and picturesque and is a popular destination for hiking or relaxing in nature.

Reading Challenges at Mid Sussex Libraries

From Saturday, July 9 – Saturday, September 10m the Gadgeteers Summer Reading Challenge will take place. This exciting challenge runs throughout the summer holidays and is open to children and young people at all 36 West Sussex County Council libraries.

Cuckfield Museum