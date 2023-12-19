15 big events to look forward to in Worthing and the surrounding area in 2024

Worthing is blessed with some wonderful events that bring fun for all the family. Now is a good time to get ahead and start planning for the big events of 2024.
There is so much to look forward to. Here are 15 of the big events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.
1. Worthing Bus Rally
2. Littlehampton Pancake Olympics
Littlehampton’s annual charity Pancake Olympics takes place in High Street in February. Teams of three or four people take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Visit the Littlehampton Town Council website for more information. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council
3. Worthing RUNFEST
Worthing RUNFEST returns on April 28, 2024, with the usual 10k, half marathon and family mile, raising money for Guild Care - plus a brand new after-party festival Photo: Contributed
4. Worthing Race for Life
Worthing Race for Life takes place on Sunday, June 16, 2024. It is a 5k for everyone and thousands of people will unite with one purpose - to raise valuable funds for life-saving research. Visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org to sign up. Photo: Derek Martin