16-piece Big Band outside Barnaby’s Lounge in Hastings

Barnaby Davies will again be leading his 16-piece Big Band outside Barnaby’s Lounge, 46 Robertson St, Hastings on Sunday, September 15 at 1.30pm.

“It’s an all-star line-up as usual,” he said. “Greg Heath and Chris White on tenor saxophones have both worked with Van Morrison. Chris has worked with Ray Charles, Paul McCartney and even Jason Donovan.

“The trombone section is no less impressive, with Mike Hext on lead.

"He was the first ever BBC Young Musician of the Year in 1978 and is still Principal Trombone at the Royal Opera House”

“Jazz players are James McMillan, multi-award winning producer, mixer and musician.

"He was Sade’s trumpet player at the age of 18. And Professor Robbie Robson, a regular in the London Jazz Orchestra.

"He’s worked with Sir John Dankworth and Dame Cleo Laine as well as BBC Presenter and jazz pianist Jamie Cullum. That’s just five of the 16 musicians. So expect fireworks.”

Website for live events and table bookings: https://barnabyslounge.co.uk/

The Seafood and Wine Festival is taking place on the same weekend: “It’s impossible to avoid clashes with other live music and events in Hastings. If it’s not Seafood and Wine, it’s Battle of Hastings or Carnival…or a pier event ! But we’ve scheduled it after Liane Carroll’s Jazz Breakfast on the Stade.

“It had to be during Coastal Currents because Barnaby’s Lounge is an art venue firmly featured on the art map. And we really wanted to tie in the Big Band with local artists exhibiting on both floors at the bar. Susie Warren, our art curator, has even arranged a Big Band Draw. The artists will be setting up easels to capture this extravaganza on canvas.

“Once again, I hope to inspire some young people with this true Big Band wall of sound.

"There’s really nothing like it.

"We’ll be playing some really swinging, solid arrangements. Donations are extremely welcome to pay the band members for giving up their time. I’m so grateful to each and every one of them.”