18 big events to look forward to in Littlehampton and the surrounding area in 2023

Time to get ahead and get some dates in your diary for the big events of 2023, bringing enjoyment to people of all ages.

By Elaine Hammond
4 minutes ago

Here are 18 of the big events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites and some returning for a second time after a successful launch last year.

1. Events 2023

The coronation of King Charles III will be the biggest event of 2023

Photo: Liz Pearce

2. February

Littlehampton Pancake Olympics: Littlehampton’s annual charity Pancake Olympics is returning to the High Street from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, February 12. Teams of three or four people take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Open to all ages, with a gold medal for the winners and £100 for their chosen charity. Visit the Littlehampton Town Council website for more information.

Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

3. April

Broadwater Easter Fair will feature a market, car boot sale and children’s rides on Broadwater Green. The date is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be Easter Monday, April 10.

Photo: Contributed

4. April

The Worthing RUNFEST on Sunday, April 30, includes the Worthing Half Marathon, Worthing 10K and the Family Mile. Each race will take place on fully closed, flat roads, starting and finishing at Worthing Lido. Visit www.run-fest.com for more information.

Photo: Derek Martin

