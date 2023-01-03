18 big events to look forward to in Littlehampton and the surrounding area in 2023

2. February

Littlehampton Pancake Olympics: Littlehampton’s annual charity Pancake Olympics is returning to the High Street from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, February 12. Teams of three or four people take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Open to all ages, with a gold medal for the winners and £100 for their chosen charity. Visit the Littlehampton Town Council website for more information.

Photo: Littlehampton Town Council