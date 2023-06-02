18 summer events to look forward to in Worthing and the surrounding area in 2023

The sun is shining and there is a big summer ahead with some great things planned for our area, from Littlehampton to Worthing to Adur, including Lancing, Shoreham and Southwick. Pop these dates in your diary for the big events of summer 2023, bringing enjoyment to people of all ages.
Here are 18 of the big events planned in the area this summer, many of them annual favourites, some returning for a second time after a successful launch last year and some are brand new – and looking very exciting!
1. June
National Coastwatch Shoreham is holding an open day on Saturday, June 3, from 10am to 4pm to celebrate the lookout station's 15th anniversary, as it bids to boost its coverage to spot anyone in distress from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier. Photo: National Coastwatch Shoreham
2. June
Worthing Festival 2023 runs from June 10 to 18, with more than 70 acts, workshops, social and family events available for booking, including Gary Numan tribute band The Liquid Engineers performing at The Venue. Visit timeforworthing.uk/worthingfestival2023 for the full programme. Photo: Worthing Festival
3. June
Worthing Race for Life on Sunday, June 18, at 11am is a 5k for everyone as thousands of people unite with one purpose - to raise valuable funds for life-saving research. It starts at Steyne Gardens and is open to all ages. Visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org to sign up. Photo: Derek Martin
4. June
The free Moon and Stars Community Festival returns to Coronation Green with a two-day event on Saturday, June 17, 12pm to 9pm, and Sunday, June 18, 12pm to 6pm, featuring live music from bands of all ages, crafts, stalls, food and drink. Visit www.weareoverthemoon.org/moonandstarsfest for full details. Photo: Shoreham Allstars