Leonardslee Gardens

18 things to do in Horsham this summer holidays

Here is a list of things to do in Horsham this summer holidays (July 22 – August 31).

By Megan O'Neill
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:53 pm

See more: 10 FREE things to do in Horsham this summer

See also: What’s on- Summer events at Sussex’s National Trust sites

1. Horsham Spy Mission Treasure Trail

Explore Horsham on this self-guided spy mission themed Treasure Trail. As you follow the Trail route, can you solve the clues set on existing buildings, permanent features and monuments to crack the code and complete the mission just like a true secret agent. The Trail starts at the Carfax pedestrian zone and explores Horsham's fascinating places, including a medieval church, picturesque gardens and historic buildings. Download the PDF to complete. https://www.treasuretrails.co.uk/products/things-to-do-horsham-sussex?gclid=Cj0KCQjw8uOWBhDXARIsAOxKJ2FULoGJUEP_v2rTj3IykBEKMX8tQCKS9rsGSRqCWD6ojv8h4Ob9P28aArePEALw_wcB

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

2. Fishers Farm Park

Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green, has a full programme of family fun on offer this summer. Meet Jodie and her team from Ember Exotics for an opportunity to get up close to and learn some fascinating facts about her array of exotic creatures including an Indian stick insect, giant African land snail, African train millipede and corn snake. The farm will also be hosting magic shows. The usual farm fun will still be available including the tractor rides, farm animals and Sky Fall jump for thrill seekers. https://fishersfarmpark.co.uk/

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

3. Chesworth Farm

Children can enjoy a range of outdoor activities at Chesworth Farm, Horsham, RH13 0AA. The 90 acre farmland is great for walks and cycles with the family this summer holiday. The farm incorporates grassland, the River Arun, wet meadow and access to the countryside for a free day out in nature.

Photo: Derek Martin

Photo Sales

4. Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

Get out this summer holiday and explore everything Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens has to offer. From exploring the woodland with the Conker book launch and workshops to the summer trail or learning a new craft with paint-along workshops. The free summer trail teaches children all about nature with exciting activities that reuse natures leftovers. There is something for everyone to learn from making nature mandalas to creating homes for minibeasts. www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events/summer-fun-2022

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales
National TrustSussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 5