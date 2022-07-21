18 things to do in Horsham this summer holidays

2. Fishers Farm Park

Fishers Farm, Wisborough Green, has a full programme of family fun on offer this summer. Meet Jodie and her team from Ember Exotics for an opportunity to get up close to and learn some fascinating facts about her array of exotic creatures including an Indian stick insect, giant African land snail, African train millipede and corn snake. The farm will also be hosting magic shows. The usual farm fun will still be available including the tractor rides, farm animals and Sky Fall jump for thrill seekers. https://fishersfarmpark.co.uk/

Photo: Steve Robards