2024 Norah Sande Award winners announced in East Sussex

A weekend of outstanding piano recital performances saw Royal Academy of Music graduate Jamie Cochrane awarded the 2024 Norah Sande Award at the Birley Centre in Eastbourne.

Jamie won a cheque for £2,000 and opportunities to play with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra in their October 20 concert and a recital at the Hinchingbrooke Arts Centre.

A previous Essex Young Musician of the Year winner, Jamie has already performed at the Royal Albert Hall and the Sheldonian, Oxford and played concertos with the Colchester Symphony Orchestra and the de Havilland Philharmonic.

Jamie has just finished his masters at the RAM where he was also awarded a DipRAM for outstanding performance in a postgraduate final recital.

The Eastbourne audience was treated to 12 varied programmes which led to detailed speculation as to which three finalists the adjudicators might choose.

Spokeswoman Victoria Henley said: “The prestigious panel Richard Deering (chairman), Graeme Humphrey and Michael Young, all keyboard exponents of international repute, chose Jamie, fellow RAM masters’ student Yuk Yu Yang who had recently won the Steinway Youth Piano Competition, and Firoze Madon, an undergraduate at Royal College of Music who was a BBC Young Musician of the Year keyboard finalist.

“The three finalists played a full recital programme incorporating classical, romantic and contemporary pieces the following day. Jamie’s winning weekend repertoire included Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No 3, Bach’s Prelude & Fugue in E Major, Rachmaninoff’s Etude-tableau in Eb minor, Hough’s Piano Sonata No 4 and Granados’ Los Reqiuebros.”

Brian Knights, the award’s chairman, said: “The Birley Centre is proving to be a very fine concert hall for the region and we are looking forward to hosting our twentieth award finals there next year. We have a loyal audience of Sussex concert-goers who enjoy hearing such talented young musicians on the cusp of an international performing career. This year the standard was exceptionally high and the discussions over tea very lively about the outcome but all agreed that Jamie Cochrane was a worthy winner and look forward to the chance to hear him again in Eastbourne this autumn.”

Previous winners of the award have been performing in top concert halls around the world and achieving great accolades.

Details of the 2025 award and entry form will shortly be available on www.sande-award.co.uk. This award has been enabled by a substantial bequest from the late Norah Sande, in memory of her grandmother Alice Mary Caffen.

In the photograph are left to right: Graeme Humphrey and Richard Deering, adjudicators, Jamie Cochrane, Norah Sande Award 2024 winner, Yuk Yu Yang, runner up, Firoze Madon, third place, Michael Young, adjudicator