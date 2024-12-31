21 fabulous photos of the Midhurst Tractor Run 2024

70 vintage and modern tractors took part; vintage tractors included a 1956 Massey Ferguson, a 1950 John Deer, a 1952 Fordson and the most state of the art modern tractors on the market.

The day began with breakfast at Heyshot, thanks to A.C.S Ltd, before the tractors made their way through Cocking, Bepton and Midhurst. With the route posted on Facebook it was a delight to see so many people lining the route, enjoying the sight whilst doing their shopping with kids waving at the tractors.

Midhurst turned out in force not only supporting the farming community but also Parkinson’s UK.

The route continued through Cowdary Estate and out towards Dunton where 200 supporters gathered at Littleton Farm for a BBQ lunch. After lunch the tractors headed back through the lanes towards Midhurst.

Organiser Edward Roberts said: “It’s a wonderful testament to the great farming and countryside community that even in these challenging times not only do they stand together but also help raise funds for others less fortunate than themselves.

"Not only are we delighted to have raised some much-needed funds for Parkinson’s, it was fantastic to see so many people come out and support us on the route and have fun! It was a great community event and I must thank all those who hosted and helped us, in particular Darren Parks, Coco Peel, Fred Goddard, The Tupper and Tebbit families and Stuart Bell and team.

“We are leaving the Just Giving Page running for another week so please do help us increase what we’ve raised so far! https://www.justgiving.com/page/tractors”

1 . Midhurst Tractor Run 2024 Midhurst Tractor Run 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

2 . Midhurst Tractor Run 2024 Midhurst Tractor Run 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett

3 . Midhurst Tractor Run 2024 Midhurst Tractor Run 2024 Photo: Clive Bennett