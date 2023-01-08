22 big events to look forward to in Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst, Petworth and the surrounding area in 2023

Time to look ahead and get some dates in your diary for the big events of 2023, bringing enjoyment to people of all ages.
Here are 22 of the big events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites and some returning for a second time after a successful launch last year.
1. Events in the Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst and Petworth area in 2023
The coronation of King Charles III in May will be the biggest event of 2023.
Photo: Liz Pearce
2. January
On January 6,7 and 8, Butlins in Bognor Regis will host Winter's biggest alternative music weekend with iconic live performances from artists including Peter Hook and the Light and acclaimed emerging acts, film screenings, talks, games and more
Photo: Rockaway Beach Festival
3. February
On February 12 Runners will be able to participate in a Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit. Participants will be in for a unique opportunity to run a 5k, 10k, Half Marathon or a Marathon at the UK’s world famous race courses – Goodwood Motor Circuit.
Photo: Running GP at Goodwood Motor Circuit
4. February
The Kingley Vale Half Marathon will take place on February 26. Beginning and finishing at the Glorious Goodwood Racecourse, this ultimate trail run takes place in the heart of South Downs National Park and will showcase the natural splendor and beauty of this very special area. You should expect wonderful views over the South Downs, Chichester Harbour and to the Isle of Wight.
Photo: Kingley Vale Half Marathon