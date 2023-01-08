22 big events to look forward to in Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst, Petworth and the surrounding area in 2023

4. February

The Kingley Vale Half Marathon will take place on February 26. Beginning and finishing at the Glorious Goodwood Racecourse, this ultimate trail run takes place in the heart of South Downs National Park and will showcase the natural splendor and beauty of this very special area. You should expect wonderful views over the South Downs, Chichester Harbour and to the Isle of Wight.

Photo: Kingley Vale Half Marathon