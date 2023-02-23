Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex has many great pubs and restaurants from where you can soak up the scenery

23 Sussex pubs and restaurants with amazing scenic views – in pictures

Here in Sussex, we’re lucky to have beautiful countryside, the sea and plenty of pubs and restaurants, all on our doorstep.

By Sam Woodman
8 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 5:42pm

And that means plenty of pubs and restaurants to enjoy the amazing views from. We asked the Sussex World team what their favourites were – so here are just some of the best places across Sussex where you can enjoy a drink or a meal while soaking up the scenery.

1. The Black Rabbit, Arundel

Part of the Hall & Woodhouse Family, The Black Rabbit pub and restaurant, in Mill Road, Arundel, has a garden right next to the River Arun with views of neighbouring countryside and Arundel Castle

Photo: Sussex World

2. The Beachy Head, Eastbourne

The Beachy Head pub and restaurant, in Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, is up on the Downs and visitors can enjoy stunning countryside views.

Photo: Google

3. The Thatched Inn, Hassocks

Nestling at the foot of the South Downs, The Thatched Inn, in Grand Avenue, Hassocks has spectacular views over the Sussex countryside to the Ditchling Beacon.

Photo: Google

4. The Crown & Anchor, Chichester

Visitors to The Crown & Anchor, a 16th-century pub and restaurant in Dell Quay Road, Chichester, can expect incredible views across Chichester Harbour

Photo: Google

