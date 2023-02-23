Here in Sussex, we’re lucky to have beautiful countryside, the sea and plenty of pubs and restaurants, all on our doorstep.
And that means plenty of pubs and restaurants to enjoy the amazing views from. We asked the Sussex World team what their favourites were – so here are just some of the best places across Sussex where you can enjoy a drink or a meal while soaking up the scenery.
1. The Black Rabbit, Arundel
Part of the Hall & Woodhouse Family, The Black Rabbit pub and restaurant, in Mill Road, Arundel, has a garden right next to the River Arun with views of neighbouring countryside and Arundel Castle
Photo: Sussex World
2. The Beachy Head, Eastbourne
The Beachy Head pub and restaurant, in Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, is up on the Downs and visitors can enjoy stunning countryside views.
Photo: Google
3. The Thatched Inn, Hassocks
Nestling at the foot of the South Downs, The Thatched Inn, in Grand Avenue, Hassocks has spectacular views over the Sussex countryside to the Ditchling Beacon.
Photo: Google
4. The Crown & Anchor, Chichester
Visitors to The Crown & Anchor, a 16th-century pub and restaurant in Dell Quay Road, Chichester, can expect incredible views across Chichester Harbour
Photo: Google