Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

5 West Sussex walks with photos and video to guide you

As a SussexWorld reporter with a keen interest in nature and a love of the outdoors, I kicked off 2023 with a new series of West Sussex walks with photos and video to guide you.

By Elaine Hammond
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:12pm

I have been so pleased with the response, with many people telling me they find maps difficult to follow so having the pictures makes all the difference. I think my videos have caused some amusement too!

I can drive but if I’m honest, I don’t like to. So I have aimed for routes that are accessible by public transport so far. This is something that people have also said they really appreciate, so that will be my aim going forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I have seen some wonderful views and enjoyed the wildlife, include blue tits on a couple of the walks and some lovely birdsong.

Most Popular
    Elaine Hammond enjoying the views on her walk to Cissbury Ring

    I’ve also tried to include suggestions for refreshment stops, especially pubs – well, we’ve earned a pint, if we’ve done the walk haven’t we?!

    If you have any routes you have heard of but not tried and you would like me to test them out for you, let me know. Email [email protected]

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Here are my first five walks:

    1. West Sussex walks: Findon – Cissbury Ring – Storrington Rise, with photos and video to guide you

    2. West Sussex walks: Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering, circular walk with fabulous views and pub halfway

    3. West Sussex walks: Swanbourne Lake – Hiorne Tower (featured in Doctor Who) – Historic Arundel

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    4. West Sussex walks: Storrington Rise – Cissbury Ring – Findon village, with fabulous views over Worthing and photos and video to guide you

    5. West Sussex walks: River Adur – Downs Link - Bramber Castle, A Walk For All and beyond with photos and video to guide you

    West SussexAngmeringWorthing