As a SussexWorld reporter with a keen interest in nature and a love of the outdoors, I kicked off 2023 with a new series of West Sussex walks with photos and video to guide you.

I have been so pleased with the response, with many people telling me they find maps difficult to follow so having the pictures makes all the difference. I think my videos have caused some amusement too!

I can drive but if I’m honest, I don’t like to. So I have aimed for routes that are accessible by public transport so far. This is something that people have also said they really appreciate, so that will be my aim going forward.

I have seen some wonderful views and enjoyed the wildlife, include blue tits on a couple of the walks and some lovely birdsong.

Elaine Hammond enjoying the views on her walk to Cissbury Ring

I’ve also tried to include suggestions for refreshment stops, especially pubs – well, we’ve earned a pint, if we’ve done the walk haven’t we?!

If you have any routes you have heard of but not tried and you would like me to test them out for you, let me know. Email [email protected]

Here are my first five walks:

