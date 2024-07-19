86TVs launch their debut album in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rising from the ashes of The Maccabees, 86TVs play Brighton’s Resident Records on August 2 – the day they release their self-titled debut album. It’s an appropriate place to launch it. It was in Brighton that The Maccabees first started to get their momentum.

Surviving from The Maccabees are brothers Felix and Hugo White, and they are joined by younger brother Will who was in The Maccabees from 2009 to 2014. The Maccabees then made one more record before folding in 2018.

“As soon as The Maccabees finished we started messing around in the studio,” Will says. “We didn't really have much else at the time but we did have this studio. For my two brothers it was terrifying because The Maccabees had been their identity. When it folded that was terrifying for them but I had been a lone wolf previous to that! I was used to not being part of The Maccabees but it was a bit of a strange time for us right up to the start of Covid.”

The band signed to Parlophone post-Covid, but it was during Covid but they started making the new album: “We were lucky enough at the time to sign a publishing deal and it meant that we got a bit of money which meant that we could rent this big assembly hall in Wandsworth. We filled it with all our gear and the four members of the band and it just looked incredible. On the back of the album there is a photo of the studio. So it meant that we had this place to go to during Covid. There were times when we obviously couldn't go at all but then when there was a loosening up of the regulations we were going into the studio and just trying to make a record and not knowing when the whole thing was going to end. The band was just using it as a distraction really. The debut album has been about six years in the works now. We were able to build it gradually because at the time we didn't really know that we were actually making the album.”

86TVs (contributed pic)