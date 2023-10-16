A celebration of Sussex sparkling wine and spirits

As Christmas approaches, a selection of outstanding Sussex wine and spirit producers are coming together at South Lodge near Horsham on the 25th of November for a chance for people to meet the producers, try and buy some of the best of Sussex in an afternoon of fun, bubbles, and botanicals.

The second Bubbles and Botanicals Fair will take place at prestigious South Lodge near Horsham on the afternoon of the 25th November. Bubbles and Botanicals is a celebration of outstanding Sussex wines and spirits.

Sussex now has Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status for wine and has become an important area in the English and international wine scene with some outstanding producers and award-winning wines. Sussex is also home to some exceptional craft spirit producers.

With 15 stalls, Bubbles and Botanicals showcases local producers and celebrates all that is great about Sussex wine and spirits. It’s a chance to try before you buy, meet the producers and learn more about their individual stories as well as hear from industry experts. There will be wines from across the county and a selection of sublime Sussex spirits.

Set in beautiful South Lodge, Bubbles and Botanicals is the perfect way to enjoy a cold winter afternoon and kick off the Christmas season in style.

After last year’s successful event, co-founder of the event Lucy Pitts, explained,

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Bubbles and Botanicals. Last year’s event was so much fun and with Sussex leading the way when it comes to outstanding English wines, it’s great to help more people discover some of the amazing Sussex drinks. And what better way to spend an afternoon than trying superb wine and spirits at South Lodge!”