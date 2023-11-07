A chance to reset your gut health at Goodwood in the New Year
There’s never a better time to examine health and wellbeing goals than in the coming new year. At Goodwood, we offer a wealth of expert, scientific-based support and advice designed to help our guests take steps towards a happier, more fulfilled lifestyle. Our Gut Health Programme has a track record of bringing about astonishing health benefits for men and women of all ages who have attended.
The five-day retreat, based at the friendly and relaxed Goodwood Hotel, encompasses one to one consultations with our highly regarded clinical nutritionist, Stephanie Moore, as well as a full body composition, carefully chef-prepared gut healthy food using organic meat supplied by the estate’s Home Farm, daily talks, soothing supportive treatments, full access to the hotel’s spa, uplifting group walks and evening downtime with new-found friends in front of a crackling open fire.
To mark the upcoming festive season, Goodwood is offering a very special price for its January 2024 retreats. The Gut Health Programme takes place on 14-19 January and 21-26 January 2024 and the menopause specific three-day retreat is scheduled for 12-14 January.
If booked before 31 December 2023, the Gut Health Programme will now cost £2,299 and the Menopause Retreat, £790. Both prices include a Signature Room at the Goodwood Hotel, all food, tuition, course materials, treatments and a goodie bag.
To find out more, visit https://www.goodwood.com/visit-eat-stay/health-wellbeing/wellness-retreats/gut-health-programme/
And to book, simply email [email protected], or call 01243 520114 mentioning the special festive offer.