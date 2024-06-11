A Fete Worse Than Death is next up from the Rustington Players

Rustington Players offer A Fete Worse Than Death (pic by Gordon Keys)

Rustington Players’ summer production at The Woodland Centre, Rustington from June 12-15 at 7.30pm is the murder mystery A Fete Worse Than Death by Richard James.

For tickets contact www.ticketsource.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or call 07546 306438.

Director Marlene Tincknell said: “Imagine a pretty village with thatched roof cottages, a village green, a cricket team and an annual fete. Every year they hold a traditional fete with all the standard components. Country produce competition, cake tent, beer tent etc. Then put in the usual suspects of characters. Add in a celebrity to open the fete, a pompous chairman, a Viking re-enactor and a competitive vicar and you have the perfect scenario for A Fete Worse Than Death.

“Actor Ray Martin is opening the village fete, playing on his fame as TV detective Inspector Brady. Little does he know that ambition, infidelity and marrow envy will lead to murder and he’ll be left to solve the murder – without a script!”

Cast includes Deborah Addicott, Helen Chewter, Jason Evans, Gordon Keys, Jenny Pickering, Martin Sworn and Robbie Tolhurst.

The next production will be Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, adapted and directed by Nadya Henwood with performances of the play running from November 13 -16.

Rustington Players started back in 1921 and has provided entertainment for over 100 years.

“We stage three major productions at the Woodlands Centre in March, June and November each year. We aim to provide a varied programme of entertainment, from comedies to tragedies, from mysteries to melodramas.

“Also extremely popular are our studio productions and murder mystery evenings. Other social events include a summer barbecue, quiz nights and a Christmas party.

“As a very inclusive society, we welcome new members whether you want to act, work behind the scenes or enjoy our social calendar! If you want to become a member, we look forward to welcoming you soon.”