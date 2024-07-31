A J West in Bognor Regis for book-signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A J West (Andy), novelist and award-winning former BBC journalist, will be visiting Heygates Bookshop, Station Square, Bognor Regis on Sunday, August 4 at 2pm when he will read an excerpt from his latest novel and offer a Q&A session followed by a book-signing.

Tickets are £1 each and should be booked in advance. If pre-ordering his book to be signed on the day, tickets will be free.

Contact Heygates Bookshop directly to book your tickets and pre-order your books.

As well as writing for national newspapers and magazines, Andy has also appeared on national television shows including BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain and Big Brother.

A J West with book cover (contributed pic)

Andy came across the disturbing case of William Jackson Crawford and his supernatural investigations whilst working for the BBC in Belfast – and from then on, he wanted to be the one to tell this historic story. This led to the release of his first novel in 2021, The Spirit Engineer, which was set in Belfast in 1914, two years after the sinking of the Titanic.