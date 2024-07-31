A J West in Bognor Regis for book-signing
Tickets are £1 each and should be booked in advance. If pre-ordering his book to be signed on the day, tickets will be free.
Contact Heygates Bookshop directly to book your tickets and pre-order your books.
As well as writing for national newspapers and magazines, Andy has also appeared on national television shows including BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain and Big Brother.
Andy came across the disturbing case of William Jackson Crawford and his supernatural investigations whilst working for the BBC in Belfast – and from then on, he wanted to be the one to tell this historic story. This led to the release of his first novel in 2021, The Spirit Engineer, which was set in Belfast in 1914, two years after the sinking of the Titanic.
Andy has just released his second novel, The Betrayal Of Thomas True, set in London in 1710. The lead character, Thomas True arrives on old London Bridge with a dangerous secret. One night, lost amongst the squalor of London's hidden back streets, he finds himself drawn into the outrageous underworld of the molly houses. Meanwhile, carpenter Gabriel Griffin struggles to hide his double life as Lotty, the molly's silent guard. Mother Clap confides in him about a deadly threat...