A summer on the Chichester stage at the age of nine - in Oliver!

At the age of nine Toba Agbelusi is relishing a summer on stage at Chichester Festival Theatre.

“My drama teacher found an advert or a flyer about Oliver! and just thought it would be a great opportunity for me. I'm at Oakwood School and this is my first show ever and I just thought it would be so exciting to be able to do it and when I made it, I was just so buzzed. There were four auditions in London. At the first one I had to sing Consider Yourself with other people and in the second one I had to learn a dance. My teachers helped me. My music teacher helped me with the singing and my drama teacher helped me with how to act and in the third audition we had the same but we also had to sing solos of Consider Yourself. The fourth audition was my final audition and there were lots of people I had seen at the other auditions and a few new faces. We did Consider Yourself and I did the dance. My name was mentioned last and I was thinking ‘Am I going to be picked? Am I going to be picked?’ It's a long process. It was a really scary moment for me just wondering if Cameron Mackintosh was going to choose me and then I found out that I got it after I had finished my music lesson. It was an email and it was just like ‘Is this a dream?’ It was the most exciting moment ever for me. It's just a great opportunity and it is my first-ever professional show.