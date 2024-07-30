A summer on the Chichester stage at the age of nine - in Oliver!
He is playing Swindler in Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Oliver! until Saturday, September 7, book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart, freely adapted from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist.
It is Toba’s first big show and also his first time on the CFT stage. To get there he had to negotiate no fewer than four auditions.
“My drama teacher found an advert or a flyer about Oliver! and just thought it would be a great opportunity for me. I'm at Oakwood School and this is my first show ever and I just thought it would be so exciting to be able to do it and when I made it, I was just so buzzed. There were four auditions in London. At the first one I had to sing Consider Yourself with other people and in the second one I had to learn a dance. My teachers helped me. My music teacher helped me with the singing and my drama teacher helped me with how to act and in the third audition we had the same but we also had to sing solos of Consider Yourself. The fourth audition was my final audition and there were lots of people I had seen at the other auditions and a few new faces. We did Consider Yourself and I did the dance. My name was mentioned last and I was thinking ‘Am I going to be picked? Am I going to be picked?’ It's a long process. It was a really scary moment for me just wondering if Cameron Mackintosh was going to choose me and then I found out that I got it after I had finished my music lesson. It was an email and it was just like ‘Is this a dream?’ It was the most exciting moment ever for me. It's just a great opportunity and it is my first-ever professional show.
“(At the rehearsals) I was made to feel really welcome. We had five weeks in London but because I live in Chichester and London’s two and a half hours away I had to stay in accommodation with other people. We did tutoring and now I've got tutoring in Chichester as well. But the rehearsals were incredibly exciting. It was quite hard to learn but at the same time it was a lot of fun to learn.
“I am playing Swindler. He used to be a highwayman but he pickpocketed Fagin who was leader of the gang and Fagin liked the way that he pickpocketed him and he has allowed him to join the gang. He is not a good guy but he’s not a completely bad guy.”
Toba studies at Oakwood Preparatory School where he has taken part in numerous performances for both school and the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance and Speech (CFMDS).
“Acting is just something that I've always loved. I've always wanted to do it. I love dancing. I love singing and I love acting and I also do Chichester Festival Youth Theatre. I've been with them for about four or five years now but this is my first time on the Chichester Festival Theatre stage.”