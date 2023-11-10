A trio of events from the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital are offering something for everyone in the penultimate week of November.

Those interested in our local hospital, and the work the Friends do to support it, are invited to the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital AGM on Wednesday 22 November, from 2-4pm at Victoria Baptist Church on Eldon Road. The agenda includes the Chairman’s Report for the year 2022/2023, detailing all fundraising activities, donations to the hospital, and plans for the coming year’s major project. The guest speaker will be Professor Nik Patel, Cardiovascular Director and Deputy Chief of Medicine for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, and refreshments will be served when the meeting concludes. Entry to the event, including parking, is free.

For those who like a challenge, the Friends are holding the third and final of this year’s popular Quiz Nights on Friday 24 November, starting at 7pm, at the Fishermens Club on Royal Parade. Testing questions, competitive spirits and a well-stocked raffle table always make this a really enjoyable event. Teams of up to seven members can enter, tickets are £5 per person, and reserving places in advance is advised.

To round off the week, and start the build-up to Christmas, the Friends Christmas Fair and Coffee Morning then takes place on Saturday 25 November, 10am to midday, at All Saints’ Church Hall on Grange Road. Admission is free and the fair will be full of stalls offering crafts and gifts to get you in the Christmas spirit - and to get your Christmas shopping off to a great start. There will also be a raffle with some great prizes, as well as tea and coffee if you just fancy a cuppa and a catch-up. A wonderful way to start the festive season.

