A workshop with author Richard Buxton
Richard’ Buxton‘s Publications include the Shire’s Union trilogy, two of which have been short- listed for awards. His short stories have also won several literary prizes.
The evening will explore the many different ways in which stories originate and evolve towards their final form.
Their inspiration, sources and transformations, literary influences and, critically, how a writer’s emotional input can lend greater depth to a story.
Those attending are encouraged to consider a fictional story of their own.
What inspired them? What unexpected turns did they take in the writing? What was the emotional involvement of the author?
Workshops will include discussion of attendee’s stories and their particular genesis and development, and look at starting a story.
Thursday, 9th May 2024, 7.30 pm
Goring Methodist Church Hall,
Bury Drive, Goring-by-Sea BN12 4XB