A workshop with author Richard Buxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard’ Buxton‘s Publications include the Shire’s Union trilogy, two of which have been short- listed for awards. His short stories have also won several literary prizes.

The evening will explore the many different ways in which stories originate and evolve towards their final form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their inspiration, sources and transformations, literary influences and, critically, how a writer’s emotional input can lend greater depth to a story.

Submitted article

Those attending are encouraged to consider a fictional story of their own.

What inspired them? What unexpected turns did they take in the writing? What was the emotional involvement of the author?

Workshops will include discussion of attendee’s stories and their particular genesis and development, and look at starting a story.

Thursday, 9th May 2024, 7.30 pm

Goring Methodist Church Hall,