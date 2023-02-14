A2Dominion and local partners to hold free financial and wellbeing event at Swanfield Park

The event is open to anyone and aims to provide support to those who are worried about the cost-of-living.
More than a dozen organisations will be on-hand to offer advice on the day, including representatives from A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team, Citizens Advice and Department of Work and Pensions.
Attendees will be able to enter a free raffle to win an air fryer, slow cooker and shopping vouchers. There will also be a pop up pantry and hot food.
Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “The cost-of-living crisis feels like a time of great uncertainty, stress, and anxiety for many of us.
“Worrying about money can be extremely stressful. You might feel like it’s the only thing you can think about and that your mind is not able to focus on anything else.
“That’s why A2Dominion has come together with local partners and organised this event to support you.”
At the event attendees will be able to speak to people from:
A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team
Clarion Futures Communities and Employment & Training Teams
Hyde Foundation’s Advice & Advocacy Teams
Citizen’s Advice (CAB)
Southern Water and Portsmouth Water
Chichester District Council Wellbeing Team
Arun & Chichester Food Partnership
Chichester District Council social prescribing and Supporting You Teams
UK Harvest
Carers Support West Sussex
Healthwatch West Sussex
Department of Work and Pensions
Chichester District Food Bank
Home Start Chichester and District
Spring Community Group
NHS Sussex
Sussex Community NHS Trust & West Sussex Council Nursing Team will also be there at the event to offer blood pressure checks and advice.
If you would like more information about the event at Swanfield Park Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Chichester PO19 6GH, please contact Jan Read on 07970 160096.
Residents are also being asked to use public transport where possible as there is limited car parking in the car park and no on street parking available nearby.