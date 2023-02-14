Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

A2Dominion and local partners to hold free financial and wellbeing event at Swanfield Park

Housing association A2Dominion and local partners will be providing free financial and wellbeing advice at the Swanfield Park Community Centre on Monday March 13 between 2.30pm and 6pm.

By Sam Pole
2 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:14pm
Housing association A2Dominion and local partners will be providing free financial and wellbeing advice at the Swanfield Park Community Centre on Monday March 13 between 2.30pm and 6pm.
Housing association A2Dominion and local partners will be providing free financial and wellbeing advice at the Swanfield Park Community Centre on Monday March 13 between 2.30pm and 6pm.

The event is open to anyone and aims to provide support to those who are worried about the cost-of-living.

More than a dozen organisations will be on-hand to offer advice on the day, including representatives from A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team, Citizens Advice and Department of Work and Pensions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendees will be able to enter a free raffle to win an air fryer, slow cooker and shopping vouchers. There will also be a pop up pantry and hot food.

Most Popular

    Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “The cost-of-living crisis feels like a time of great uncertainty, stress, and anxiety for many of us.

    “Worrying about money can be extremely stressful. You might feel like it’s the only thing you can think about and that your mind is not able to focus on anything else.

    “That’s why A2Dominion has come together with local partners and organised this event to support you.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    At the event attendees will be able to speak to people from:

    A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team

    Clarion Futures Communities and Employment & Training Teams

    Hyde Foundation’s Advice & Advocacy Teams

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Citizen’s Advice (CAB)

    Southern Water and Portsmouth Water

    Chichester District Council Wellbeing Team

    Arun & Chichester Food Partnership

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Chichester District Council social prescribing and Supporting You Teams

    UK Harvest

    Carers Support West Sussex

    Healthwatch West Sussex

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Department of Work and Pensions

    Chichester District Food Bank

    Home Start Chichester and District

    Spring Community Group

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    NHS Sussex

    Sussex Community NHS Trust & West Sussex Council Nursing Team will also be there at the event to offer blood pressure checks and advice.

    If you would like more information about the event at Swanfield Park Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Chichester PO19 6GH, please contact Jan Read on 07970 160096.

    Residents are also being asked to use public transport where possible as there is limited car parking in the car park and no on street parking available nearby.

    Citizens Advice