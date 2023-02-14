A2Dominion and local partners to hold free financial and wellbeing event at Swanfield Park

Housing association A2Dominion and local partners will be providing free financial and wellbeing advice at the Swanfield Park Community Centre on Monday March 13 between 2.30pm and 6pm.

The event is open to anyone and aims to provide support to those who are worried about the cost-of-living.

More than a dozen organisations will be on-hand to offer advice on the day, including representatives from A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team, Citizens Advice and Department of Work and Pensions.

Attendees will be able to enter a free raffle to win an air fryer, slow cooker and shopping vouchers. There will also be a pop up pantry and hot food.

Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “The cost-of-living crisis feels like a time of great uncertainty, stress, and anxiety for many of us.

“Worrying about money can be extremely stressful. You might feel like it’s the only thing you can think about and that your mind is not able to focus on anything else.

“That’s why A2Dominion has come together with local partners and organised this event to support you.”

At the event attendees will be able to speak to people from:

A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team

Clarion Futures Communities and Employment & Training Teams

Hyde Foundation’s Advice & Advocacy Teams

Citizen’s Advice (CAB)

Southern Water and Portsmouth Water

Chichester District Council Wellbeing Team

Arun & Chichester Food Partnership

Chichester District Council social prescribing and Supporting You Teams

UK Harvest

Carers Support West Sussex

Healthwatch West Sussex

Department of Work and Pensions

Chichester District Food Bank

Home Start Chichester and District

Spring Community Group

NHS Sussex

Sussex Community NHS Trust & West Sussex Council Nursing Team will also be there at the event to offer blood pressure checks and advice.

If you would like more information about the event at Swanfield Park Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Chichester PO19 6GH, please contact Jan Read on 07970 160096.