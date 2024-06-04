Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, June 8, Friends of St. Mary’s Churchyard are holding a community event at the churchyard, 59 Whyke Road, entittled ‘A Wildlife and History Day’.

The event is part of a national initiative called Love Your Burial Ground Week.

The activity day will run 10am to 3pm, with an evening bat walk at 9pm (booking essential for the bat walk, [email protected]).

There will be a range of activities, including a reptile walk, tree tour, a history tour (starting at 12 noon in memory of Ken Green), bat craft activities, meadow plant and bug hunting, children's activities including a tree trail and art activities, as well as art activities and wildlife recording across the churchyard all day using the iNaturalist app.

Wildlife and historical experts will be on hand to help you learn all about our wonderful churchyard, so bring a picnic blanket and basket and come along for a day of fun and learning.

Some stalls may have items to purchase (Sussex Bat Group will be bringing batty items, for example) so bring along a little pocket money, just in case.

The day is free to attend (donations welcome). You can just come along on the day, but if you can let the Friends know if you are planning to attend that will be helpful for planning.