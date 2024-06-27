Actor and playwright Steven Berkoff joins the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor and playwright Steven Berkoff heads to the Festival of Chichester to read from Lord Byron’s classic poem Don Juan at the Novium Museum at 7pm on Tuesday, July 9.

The event features music from the Romantic period inspired by Byron and played by concert pianist Elena Toponogova. Tickets £15 from the Novium, tel 01243 816525. https://festivalofchichester.co.uk/

Organiser Barry Smith said: “The South Downs Poetry Festival is delighted to link up with the Keats-Shelley Memorial Association to celebrate the bicentenary of Lord Byron’s death. Admired and reviled in his own time, being described as mad, bad and dangerous to know, Byron is now recognised as one of the great Romantic poets. Who better than the legendary actor and playwright Steven Berkoff to bring Byron’s verse to sizzling life?

“Berkoff is the author of a range of acclaimed plays and adaptations including East, West and a unique take on Oscar Wilde’s Salome, as well as versions of Kafka’s Trial and Metamorphosis. Films Steven has acted in range from literary classics to James Bond, including A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, Octopussy, Rambo, Absolute Beginners and The Krays. He directed and co- starred with Joan Collins in the film version of his play Decadence. Often cast in villainous roles, his range is extensive from Beverley Hills Cops to Edgar Alan Poe’s horror story The Tell Tale Heart. As a theatre practitioner, his trademark Berkoffian theatre encompasses elements of physical theatre, total theatre and expressionism. He has also published a variety of books on the theatre, a novel and an autobiography.”

Steven Berkoff (contributed pic)

Barry added: “The music for the evening includes a version of Harold in Italy by Berlioz, which was inspired by Byron’s poem Childe Harold. George White will take the viola part with Elena Toponogova on piano. Elena is a concert pianist and chamber musician based in London. Her main interest is Romantic repertoire, especially Medtner. Elena has been performing as a soloist and chamber musician in the UK and Europe, appearing at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatoire, Salzburg Wiener Saal and St.Martin-in-the-Fields among many others. An alumnus of Southbank Sinfonia, George White now freelances with ensembles across the UK and Europe including the London Mozart Players, the Philharmonia and the European Union Chamber Orchestra.”

Emily Rose Smith has performed in London and Chichester, acting with Nick Moran in Chekov, Sam West in Dr Faustus and reading with Dame Patricia Routledge and Roger McGough in Chichester Cathedral. As a singer, she is currently touring a performance with novelist/poet/singer-songwriter Louis de Bernieres. She will read from Byron’s lyric poetry to demonstrate a different side of Byron’s complex character. Contemporary Sussex poets Stephanie Norgate and SDPF director Barry Smith get a look in with short readings of new work to go alongside the Romantic classics.