Adverse weather keeps replica Spanish galleon at Shoreham Port for extra week

The replica Spanish galleon making its first visit to Shoreham has extended its stay for a second time, due to adverse weather conditions.

The Galeón Andalucía will remain open to visitors at Shoreham Port in Southwick until Saturday, September 14. Visitors can go aboard and explore the decks before it continues its tour of England, with Liverpool as the next scheduled stop.

Márton Cseik, who has posted a drone video of the galleon on YouTube, said: "Since its construction in 2009, the galleon has sailed over 55,000 nautical miles, crossing the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans and visiting ports on four continents.

"Our drone footage showcases the ship bustling with visitors, offering a unique perspective on this remarkable piece of living history during its popular visit to the UK coast."

The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons that departed from the Andalusian coasts and, between the 16th and 18th centuries, sailed the Atlantic, navigated the Caribbean and American coasts, and covered the vast Pacific route, connecting and communicating the world.

It is an impressive 55m-long ship with six decks, made from iroko and pine wood, and nearly 1,000 square metres of sail area across its seven sails.

It was built in Punta Umbría with meticulous historical accuracy. At the end of the year, it will cross the Atlantic and begin an American tour.

This is a rare chance to explore the decks, experience centuries of maritime history and talk to the crew.

Opening times are 10am to 8pm and tickets costs £12 age 11 and over, £6 children, £30 family. Visit tickets.velacuadra.es to book in advance or purchase on board.