Age friendly physical activity taster day coming soon to Hastings

To celebrate Older People’s Day, Active Hastings and Hastings Voluntary Action are holding a free age friendly taster day at the Broomgrove Community Centre. The Age Friendly Coffee Morning and Activity Taster Day will give you the opportunity to find out what’s happening in the town, and to try out new activities for free.

So why not pop along for a free tea, coffee and a chat, or take part in some of the taster sessions on Tuesday 15 October, 11am to 12.30pm at the Broomgrove Community Centre (Chiltern Drive, Hastings, TN34 3PY).

There is a jam-packed timetable of activities including seated games and exercises, table tennis, indoor bowls and tai chi. During the morning there will also be information on sleep, mindfulness and wellbeing and cost of living advice with guests from Health in Mind, Hastings Voluntary Action, St Michael's Hospice, Macmillan and Southern Water. The taster morning is for people aged 55+, but friends, family and carers (under 55) are also very welcome. For more information visit: https://www.hastings.gov.uk/sport_play/getactive/activehastings_listings/agefriendlytaster/

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “It’s great to see so many local organisations coming together to celebrate this year’s Older People’s Day. By raising awareness of age friendly physical activities that take place throughout the town, we hope this will encourage people to be active, regardless of their age. The taster day will also give people the opportunity to meet new people and feel connected.”

Lucy is looking forward to welcoming everyone at the Age Friendly Taster Day

Age Friendly

In December 2020 Hastings Borough Council passed a motion for Hastings to join the World Health Organisation Global Network of Age-friendly Cities and Communities.

Age-friendly communities is a concept developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2006 with already over 800 members worldwide. In an Age-friendly community, services, local groups, businesses and residents all work together to identify and make the necessary changes in both the physical and social environment to both support and enable older people to lead healthy and active lives. Find out more at: http://www.hastingsvoluntaryaction.org.uk/project/age-friendly-hastings

