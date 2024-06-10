AirACES present talk entitled The BAE Hawk: Design, Development & Operation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talk presented by Duncan Dean on Monday, 24th June at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street , Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE at 7.00pm for 7.45 start. Members £5, Non-menbers £10 and under 16s FREE. No pre-booking, no reserved seating.

Duncan Dean is a former RAF fighter pilot and instructor with almost 5000 hours of fast-jet flying in Tornado, F-16 and Hawk. He first flew the BAE Hawk in 1998 and has since amassed 3500 hours on various marks, from the original Mk1 to the latest version, the MK 167.

His presentation will cover the design, development and operation of this iconic British aircraft and explain the attributes that have made the Hawk such a special and successful training aircraft, as well as what it is like to teach the next generation of fighter pilots from the cockpit.

AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation.