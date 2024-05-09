AirACES present talk on Flying and Displaying Vintage Jet Aircraft

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sqn Ldr Rod Dean RAF (Ret'd) is returning to give another of his superb presentations on Monday, 20th May 2024 at Boxgrove Village Hall, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE, 7.00 pm for 7.45 start. Members £5, non-members £10 and under 16s FREE.

Rod Dean, a patron of AirACES, has been actively involved in aviation for over 50 years as both an RAF fast jet pilot and for over 30 years as a display pilot, mainly flying vintage piston and jet engine aircraft.

He will start his talk by explaining about his own introduction to display flying in a Hawker Hunter in 1972 and 1973 at RAF Chivenor. He will continue with some of the thrills and spills that he experienced while continuing his display flying in military aircraft including the Vampire, Venom, Meteor, T-33 and F-86A. Finally, Rod will talk about his displaying a civil registered Hawker Hunter. His presentation will include short videos and a little detail of the various aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the the world of aviation.