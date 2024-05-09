AirACES present talk on Flying and Displaying Vintage Jet Aircraft
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rod Dean, a patron of AirACES, has been actively involved in aviation for over 50 years as both an RAF fast jet pilot and for over 30 years as a display pilot, mainly flying vintage piston and jet engine aircraft.
He will start his talk by explaining about his own introduction to display flying in a Hawker Hunter in 1972 and 1973 at RAF Chivenor. He will continue with some of the thrills and spills that he experienced while continuing his display flying in military aircraft including the Vampire, Venom, Meteor, T-33 and F-86A. Finally, Rod will talk about his displaying a civil registered Hawker Hunter. His presentation will include short videos and a little detail of the various aircraft.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the the world of aviation.
For further information about AirACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk, or call David Batcock on 07502 400657.