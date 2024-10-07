AirACES present talk on The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
Sqn Ldr Mark Sugden has been Officer Commanding, BBMF since 20222, having flown on the Flight since September 2017. He is a previous Eurofighter Typhoon and Tornado F3 pilot with over 4500 hours of military flying experience. He is delighted to join AirACES to present his military flying career and seven years as part of the BBMF, flying Spitfires and Hurricanes. As Officer Commanding BBMF, Sqn Ldr Sugden will also give a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep our National Heritage flying, and the inner workings of this National Treasure.
AirACES is an aviation talk society, providing its members with regular talks, given by experts in many different fields related to the world of aviation .
Venue - Boxgrove Village Hall, The street, Boxgrove, Chichester, PO18 0EE. Dors open at 6.45 pm, no pre-booking, no reserved seating.
For further information about AirACES , please see www.airaces.org.uk, or call David Batcock on 07502 400657
