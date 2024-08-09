Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dazzling displays will take to the skies over Eastbourne next week as Airbourne returns for its 30th year.

The highly-anticipated airshow celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and expects to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event.

When is it?

The Red Arrows at Airbourne. Photo: Jon Rigby

Airbourne takes place from Thursday, August 15 to Sunday, August 18.

Which displays have been confirmed – and when will they perform?

Red Arrows (Thursday)

RAF Typhoon (Friday - Sunday)

RAF Grob Tutor Display (Friday - Sunday)

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thursday - Sunday)

NEW for 2024: Swedish Air Force Historic Flight: Draken (Thursday - Friday)

Bronco Demo Team (Thursday - Sunday)

Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (Thursday - Sunday)

Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts (Thursday - Sunday)

D-Day Memorial Display featuring Blenheim, Spitfire and Mustang (Saturday - Sunday)

Jet Provost T5 (Thursday - Sunday)

The Starlings Aerobatic Team (Saturday - Sunday)

Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire (Thursday - Sunday)

For daily flight times, you will need to purchase an Airbourne Programme where you can view the preliminary running order. Once you buy this, you’ll be able to collect a daily updated flight schedule from selected outlets – just remember to present your Airbourne programme.

Where can I watch the displays?The seafront offers front-row views to the displays – and requires no reservations.

Many opt for the Western Lawns and Wish Tower for views across the seafront and access to traders and exhibitions. However, these are some of the busiest areas.

A spot near Holywell or east of the Bandstand allows you to enjoy with smaller crowds.

If you want to reserve a seat, you can choose between seating by the Bandstand, which costs between £25 and £30 for adults. You can also reserve seating on the Promenade for between £30 and £40 for adults.

For a spot a bit further back from the action, but with views across Eastbourne, head to the Park n' View car park at Beachy Head (near the pub).

If you’re happy to splash out a little more cash, The Aviator Club VIP hospitality and The Airfield enclosure both boast unrivalled views of the display line from the Western Lawns.

What else is on at Airbourne?

Across the long weekend, there will be two designated beach play areas for children with giant inflatables and bungee trampolining.

The ‘Military Exhibition Zone’ provides visitors with a chance to meet the RAF and British Army’s recruiting team, ride a simulator and step aboard a Chinook.

The Bandstand will also play host to tribute acts on each night of the event – starting at 8pm.

Throughout the event, mascots Ace and Aimee Air Bear will be around for hugs and selfies. They’ll also be giving away stickers and collecting money for Airbourne and its nominated charities.

On the final night (Sunday), a firework finale will take place at the Wish Tower – starting at 9pm. Radio Airbourne is set to get the party started with music on the seafront from 8pm.

What charities is Airbourne supporting this year?

Three charities have been revealed as beneficiaries this year. The People’s Charity – voted by the public - is Forward Facing, which supports families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions.

The Sussex based charity will join two Rotary Club selected charities at the show – Marie Curie and East Sussex-based Care for the Carers.

Which roads will be closed?

Several roads will be closed during the event – we’ve published the full list here.

Where can I park?

Pre-bookable parking is available for:

Five Acres Field, Lottbridge Drive (Park & Bus car park) £20 (bus fare separate);

King Edward's Parade (Premium Parking - only 100 spaces) £35;

Beachy Head Park & View (Main Car Park - Dencher) £20.

Car park fee includes a copy of the Official Airbourne Souvenir programme and pin badge (RRP £10) provided on arrival.

For a full list of nearby car parks, visit: www.visiteastbourne.com/airshow/plan-your-visit/car-parking.

Where can I buy a programme?

You can order a programme online here, or from any of the following locations:

Seafront Office

Bandstand Bar (Middle Level)

Visitor Centre

The View Hotel

Splashpoint Café

West Rocks Beach Club

Hydro Hotel

The Chatsworth Hotel

Harbour Reach Café

During the show, programmes will also be available from on site Programme Sellers and the Information Point on the Western Lawns.

For any more information about Airbourne, visit: https://www.visiteastbourne.com/airshow.