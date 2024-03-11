Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza at historic Crawley park
Friends of Goffs Park are excited to host an Alice in Wonderland themed Bubble Extravaganza in Goffs Park at 11-2.30pm on Monday 1st April by the Kiosk. For the Friends, this is all about holding something fun especially for local children.
There will be croquet, a Mad Hatter's Tea Party and a chance to run around with lots of bubbles!
Children will also have the chance to look for the characters of Alice and Wonderland as they go round the park's pond.
At the Wonderland Puzzle table, children can become submerged in the story, working through light escape room-esque puzzles with parents and guardians.
The event is sponsored by Mansell McTarggart.