Alice in Wonderland Bubble Extravaganza at historic Crawley park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends of Goffs Park are excited to host an Alice in Wonderland themed Bubble Extravaganza in Goffs Park at 11-2.30pm on Monday 1st April by the Kiosk. For the Friends, this is all about holding something fun especially for local children.

There will be croquet, a Mad Hatter's Tea Party and a chance to run around with lots of bubbles!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children will also have the chance to look for the characters of Alice and Wonderland as they go round the park's pond.

Most Popular

Event poster

At the Wonderland Puzzle table, children can become submerged in the story, working through light escape room-esque puzzles with parents and guardians.