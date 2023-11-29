All Saints Church Roffey Christmas Community Fair returns this Saturday!

The Parish of Colgate and Roffey is overjoyed to be welcoming the local community to its first Christmas Fair since before Covid. Taking place this Saturday, 2nd December between 11am -3pm at All Saints Church Roffey, Horsham, the event promises to bring festive fun for all ages. There will be a Santa's Grotto, Raffle, Choir, Refreshments, Games, Children's Crafts, Christmas Gifts and more!

A spokesperson said: "It is our first Christmas Fair since before Covid and we are hoping to make it a real success, reaching out to the local community, to families, the elderly and to individuals who may be isolated or on their own at this time of year. Since COVID we have noticed a decline in the numbers of people attending church, so we are keen to re-establish our place within the community."

In partnership with All Saints local church school - All Saints CE Primary School Choir will be opening the Fair with a performance of Christmas Carols for all to enjoy. The school will also be running a 'jazzy jar' sweet stall at the event, with a variety of Christmas inspired creations made by the children to win. The school will be proudly displaying these on Saturday at the Fair.

Santa and his elves will be making a special appearance at the Fair to greet children at a magical Santa's Grotto, where each child will receive a wrapped gift of a Cadburys Chocolate Selection Box.

All Saints Church Christmas Fair 2023

There will be a selection of fun and games for all ages, refreshments, gift stalls, a bottle and chocolate tombola, children's crafts and more.

An amazing raffle is also taking place, with prizes donated by local businesses including: M&S, The Black Jug, Brewhouse Kitchen & Bar, Annie's Closet, Beauty Secrets, The Hornbrook, Sumners Pond, Monte Forte Pizza Restaurant, Fishers Farm, Old Barn Nurseries, Cook, The Bottle Shop, Slinfold Golf & Country Club and Studio 2 Hairdressers.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the local community in organising this event."