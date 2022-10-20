Horsham RFC: Horsham RFC’s family fireworks night returns on Saturday, November 5 and organisers say it will be bigger and better than ever.

Gates open at 5pm in anticipation of display.

Alongside the fireworks, there will be a bonfire, fairground, food stalls, bar and music to enjoy.

Tickets cost £7, or a family ticket costs £25 for two adults and two children under 12. Under fives go free.

Tickets can be purchased at the club’s bar or are available online.

Horsham Sports Club: Horsham Sports Club is hosting it's annual fundraising firework night on Saturday, October 29.

﻿Gates open at 5.00pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm.

Alongside fireworks, there will be a vintage fairground to enjoy, including a carousel, children’s rides, stalls and inflatables.

Tickets start at £8 when bought online, or £15 on the gate.

Refreshments will be available at the range of food stalls, bar and beer tent.

Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate: Fireworks and night putting is back at Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate on Friday, November 4.

Not your average fireworks night, the evening involves night golf for children, live music, street food vans and a festive outdoor bar.

The event runs from 5pm – 9pm.

Tickets cost £10 per person, children aged between six – 16 enter for £6. Children under five go free.

You can book tickets online.

Slinfold: Gates open at 6.30 pm on Friday, November 4.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm, followed by the fireworks display at 8pm.

There will be hot food, and drinks served from the outside bar.

Tickets start at £10 and can be bought online . Under 16s go free.

Crawley: Crawley RFC’s family Halloween and fireworks night returns on Saturday, October 29.

Gates open at 6.30, with a shorter ‘Youth Fireworks’ display starting at 7.30pm, followed by the ‘Family Fireworks’ at 8.30pm.

There will also be a fairground and a haunted walk, with refreshments available from the outdoor bar and food vendors.

Adult tickets cost 8, £5 for children, and £22 for a family ticket. Children under three go free.

Tulley’s Farm: The park is open from 5.00pm to 12am on the finale of Shocktoberfest which will involve a dazzling and terrifying fireworks display.

Haunts open 5.30pm to 11.30pm and the fireworks display is scheduled to start at 7.00pm.

Tickets can be bought online and start at £14.

Ashurst Wood: The first bonfire and fireworks event in Ashurst Wood for many years will take place on Saturday, October 29.

The evening will begin with a torchlit procession which will set off from the Maypole Pub at 6pm and will finish at John Pears Field, where the bonfire will be lit.

This will be followed by the fireworks display – and anyone wishing to go straight to the display without watching the procession are asked to arrive at about 6.30pm.