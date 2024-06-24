Amanda Waring will Awaken Your Inner Dragon at the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Waring is wanting to Awaken Your Inner Dragon – and she will be doing so at the Festival of Chichester with a “sound workshop to discover your passion, purpose and voice.”

It will be taking place on Friday, June 28 at 1pm, The Green Door (Hamblin) Centre, Main Road, Bosham, PO18 8PJ. Tickets are £20 from the Festival of Chichester box office.

Describing herself as a “medicine woman”, Amanda is promising “an empowering and motivating magical event to re-energise and activate self-belief.” As she says: “Enjoy a beautiful sound bath, drumming journey, energy exercises to raise your vibration into a state of liberation, motivation and joy.”

“Your inner dragon is this well of energy that is within all of us. It is your vital life force and when you feel flat, when you feel numbed out, when you have stopped caring about yourself or when you have overgiven, then you need to awaken the concept of this dragon energy within yourself. Once I start using sound and vibration, you will actually feel something different within yourself. It's like you are logging on again or having a reboot.

“I think we are recognising the importance of resonating to the right frequency within yourself for optimum health and for your own joy. Sometimes it's as simple as creating a sound through your own vocal system. Like if you have anger within you and you never let that anger out, it is exhausting. But as soon as you let it out, it feels better like you feel after a good cry. Sometimes we just hold to ourselves things like pain and emotional pain but we just need to let them out. It is through sound and drumming and unique exercises that we're going to find that we start to clear some of the blocks that we are feeling. Lots of people in this life feel lost, particularly women going through the menopause who are maybe wondering what is next. The work is for everybody but it's particularly helpful for women experiencing the menopause and perhaps also the empty nest syndrome. When we activate an understanding of what might be possible in our lives, once we start to think about what dreams we might be able to start to pursue and what our lives would look like then, once we start to clear our minds and start caring, then we can awaken the dragon and activate that energy in such a way that we start to feel who we are again. It is a journey to be experienced. I can talk about it and put it on paper but it's really something that people need to experience so that they start to begin to relax and feel re-energised.”