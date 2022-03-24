Amberley Museum to give mums free entry to celebrate Mother's Day

Mums can visit Amberley Museum for free this Sunday (March 27).

By Megan Baker
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 10:52 am

'To celebrate mums and all they do for us', Amberley Museum is giving free entry to the special ladies in our lives.

There is a variety of things to do at the museum, including: taking a ride on a steam train and vintage bus, visiting the print shop for a Mother's Day keepsake, making pottery and enjoying scones and cake in the Limeburners Café.

Make sure you pre-book online for the event, and book your mum as a complimentary ticket.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/mothers-day

Amberley Museum