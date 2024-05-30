Amberley Open Gardens Sunday 9 June 12-6pm - £8 entrance, children under 12 Entry is free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Its that time of year again when the Amberley gardeners are busy as they prepare to opens the gardens to the public on Sunday June 9th June from 12pm to 6pm. A very popular event so if you’ve never been - it really is a treat in store, so much to see!At the time of going to press, a record 28 gardens to visit.

Amberley garden are so different, small to large, formal to informal and each offering a different perspective on the village. You’ll find well established gardens, some gardens with work in progress, maybe it’s a secret garden tucked away from view or one with magnificent views over the Wildbrooks.

The plant stall is stocked with a wonderful variety of plants with a plant crèche where you can leave plants until the end of the day. You’ll find refreshments at St Michael’s Church Hall and Amberley Village School. Filled baguettes (hall only) served from 12pm and teas from 2pm with a selection of delicious cakes and scones.

Musicians will set seal to the ambience in three of the gardens, a fabulous designer quilt is to be raffled, whilst the tombola is always popular, loads of prizes to be won!

New for this year, Greener Amberley will give a presentation on Climate and Nature, in Amberley Church at 2.00pm. Speakers will be Professor Joanna Haigh, former Co-Director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College; Alex Briggs, Project Officer at Weald to Waves; and Fraser Wheeler, Chair.

Amberley Millennium Green (Garden 1), a beautiful green public space in the heart of Amberley, now under trust management for the benefit of nature and the community. With over 120 species of plants and trees and our dead hedges and habitat piles provide a home for wildlife. Rare Black Poplars, are a new addition, with more berry-producing trees funded by the Queen’s Green Canopy. The trustees work with the Climate Action Group in Amberley and the Weald to Wave initiative to be part of the 100-mile nature recovery corridor in Sussex. Please come and visit the Green! It is open 24/7, 365 days of the year, come rain or shine.

Free Car Parking just off the B2193 next to the recreation grounds. It will be well signed with marshals on hand to help.

Tickets at £8 to include the programme will be on sale from 12pm in The Square and at the junction of Church Street and Hog Lane by the Croft path. Tickets are also available online via the website

A secret garden

For information and where to park amberleysociety.co.uk/amberley-open-gardens

Please No Dogs, Assistance dogs only

Proceeds to Action Medical Research, founded in 1952 by Duncan Guthrie, an Amberley resident for many years.