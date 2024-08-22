Amy Goddard plays Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Amy Goddard, a folk artist with a flair for story songs, plays Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club with a date Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH on Wednesday, September 4 (£8 cash, pay on the door, doors 7.30pm, start 8pm).

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Her vocals have been likened to Sandy Denny and Joni Mitchell for their clear, pure and almost fragile sound. Originally from South Wales and now based in Hampshire, Amy stands out as an artist across disciplines, designing her own album covers and even performing on a hand-crafted guitar she built herself.

“Amy's songs cover personal matters, history and legend and also current social comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Amy has loved folk and acoustic music since her childhood when she discovered the music of Simon and Garfunkel. She loves to combine her creative skills in building guitars, writing and recording her songs and creating a complete work of art in the form of an album.

Amy Goddard - photo credit Neil King

“She was awarded FATEA Song of the Year 2016 for Remembering Aberfan. Amy's 2019 album Always A Dreamer (a tribute to John Stewart) was named number number in the critics choice as album of the year in Country Music People, coming in ahead of well-known artists such as Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton. Amy now has three recordings of original material and has been continuing what she did in the lockdown time to get back to her love of painting. Her latest album RISE was released in July 2022 and gained five stars from Morning Star.”

Nick added: “The Lamb Folk Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, upstairs in The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH.

"On guest nights some floor spots will be available. Singers and musicians all welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please arrive early or advise in advance. Everybody is welcome and we present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians. Admission is half price for students and under 21s. "There is no charge for floor singers on open stage nights. The Lamb Folk Club is run by volunteers.”